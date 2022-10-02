Short Interest in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Rises By 21.8%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 5,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $46.00. 4,499,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,987,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,658,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

