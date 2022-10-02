Short Interest in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Decreases By 26.0%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,600 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 523,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 21,177 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $61,201.53. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,249,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,169,884.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 97,545 shares of company stock valued at $294,772. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at $48,000. SG3 Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,010 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 49.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

See Also

