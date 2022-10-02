Short Interest in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Declines By 13.3%

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Popular Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,667,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Popular by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,086,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,026,000 after buying an additional 42,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Popular by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,696,000 after buying an additional 334,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 11.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 869,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,849,000 after purchasing an additional 87,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPOP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 522,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $70.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Popular will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

