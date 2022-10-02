Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $124.14 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.12 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.76 and its 200 day moving average is $140.71.

