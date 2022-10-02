Shyft Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. Shyft Network has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $120,300.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shyft Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069565 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10634810 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network’s genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Shyft Network’s total supply is 86,625,325 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shyft Network is shyft.network.

Shyft Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shyft Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shyft Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.