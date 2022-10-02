Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 1,503 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 1.4% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,124,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.65. 597,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,721. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07.

