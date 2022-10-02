Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $154.67. 6,832,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,282,817. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.