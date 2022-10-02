Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $558,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,820,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,441,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

