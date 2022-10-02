SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.24 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $45.40 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,942,243 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

