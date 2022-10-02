Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Short Interest Up 21.9% in September

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKY. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $52.87. 395,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,218. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.02. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

