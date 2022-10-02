SmartPad (PAD) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

SmartPad (PAD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, SmartPad has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. SmartPad has a market cap of $1.00 million and $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartPad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,258.41 or 1.00017172 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063378 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00064563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00081892 BTC.

About SmartPad

PAD is a coin. SmartPad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,068,209 coins. SmartPad’s official Twitter account is @SmartPad7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartPad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NearPad helps developers to deliver innovations at scale, while enabling users to experience developments that scale within their needs. Staking $PAD tokens is how the community gets to participate in launchpad projects on NearPad. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartPad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

