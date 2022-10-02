SNS Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711,761 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,097,000 after purchasing an additional 430,556 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,604,000 after acquiring an additional 115,392 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. 1,826,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

