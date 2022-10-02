SNS Financial Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.97. 3,810,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,763. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.