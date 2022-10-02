SNS Financial Group LLC Has $18.15 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,727 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCM stock remained flat at $21.18 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 266,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,884. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.

