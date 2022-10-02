SNS Financial Group LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 318.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,770 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. 428,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,968. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.