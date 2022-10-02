SNS Financial Group LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,031. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.74.

