SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $504,000 in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Equius Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. 354,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,496. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33.

