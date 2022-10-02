SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.30. 7,736,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $328.12 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

