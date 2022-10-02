SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 876 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 555,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $25,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.54. 623,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,063. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

