SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $135.16. 1,983,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,875. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $135.05 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

