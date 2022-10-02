SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 0.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 88,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,115 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,075,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,727. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

