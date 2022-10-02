Societe Generale Cuts Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Price Target to €21.80

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Societe Generale from €25.00 ($25.51) to €21.80 ($22.24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. Endesa has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.35.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

