Societe Generale Cuts Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Price Target to €21.80

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Societe Generale from €25.00 ($25.51) to €21.80 ($22.24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Endesa Stock Performance
Shares of Endesa stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. Endesa has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.35.
Endesa Company Profile
