Solanium (SLIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.02 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Solanium has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Solanium has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and $1.44 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solanium Profile

Solanium launched on May 7th, 2021. Solanium’s total supply is 99,999,838 coins. The official website for Solanium is www.solanium.io. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Solanium

According to CryptoCompare, “Solanium is a decentralized fundraising and trading platform on the Solana blockchain. Solanium is a go-to platform for the Solana blockchain, allowing users to invest in the hottest Solana projects, stake their tokens, trade on Solanium DEX, manage their Solana wallet and participate in the (future) governance.”



