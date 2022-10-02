Sonar (PING) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

Sonar (PING) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonar has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $23,014.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,913,717,007 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform.

Buying and Selling Sonar

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. Telegram | Medium | Instagram “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

