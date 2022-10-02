SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,796,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after purchasing an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,763,000 after purchasing an additional 154,885 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.50. 883,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.