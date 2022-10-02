Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a £132 ($159.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a £105 ($126.87) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £111.50 ($134.73) to £122.50 ($148.02) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £122.68 ($148.23).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £104 ($125.66) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a twelve month high of £172.25 ($208.13). The firm has a market cap of £7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 3,443.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of £108.76 and a 200-day moving average of £110.74.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 42.50 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

(Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.