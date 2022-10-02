SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.00.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

