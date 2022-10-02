S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of STBA opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.75 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 30.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2,119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

