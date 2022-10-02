Stably USD Market Cap Tops $462,598.32 (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. Stably USD has a market cap of $462,598.32 and approximately $11,166.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,301.81 or 1.00004346 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064883 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082770 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

USDS is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.