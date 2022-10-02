StaFi (FIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $988,151.00

StaFi (FIS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. StaFi has a market capitalization of $34.52 million and approximately $988,151.00 worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StaFi has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00087387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00064820 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00031180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007717 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000167 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 109,816,870 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.