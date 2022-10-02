Starname 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,880.00 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Starname has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. Starname has a total market cap of $675,552.00 and approximately $10,880.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069457 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10618242 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 128,935,090 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/Starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official website is www.starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

