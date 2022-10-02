Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Cowen

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STEM has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.56.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Up 3.0 %

STEM opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 60,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $984,826.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 60,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $984,826.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $246,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 815,314 shares of company stock worth $12,554,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stem by 2,688.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stem by 232.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stem by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.