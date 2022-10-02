StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Aluminum Co. of China Price Performance

Aluminum Co. of China has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aluminum Co. of China

About Aluminum Co. of China

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 64.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

