StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Aluminum Co. of China Price Performance
Aluminum Co. of China has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aluminum Co. of China
About Aluminum Co. of China
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.