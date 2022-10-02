StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get First United alerts:

First United Price Performance

FUNC stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First United has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

First United Dividend Announcement

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 29.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First United during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First United in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First United in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First United by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First United by 63.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First United

(Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.