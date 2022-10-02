StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $808,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trevena in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trevena by 222.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 685,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.