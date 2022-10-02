StockNews.com Downgrades United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $75,829,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

