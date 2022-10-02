StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

Insider Transactions at Cinedigm

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

In other news, CFO John K. Canning sold 77,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $44,446.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cinedigm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

Further Reading

