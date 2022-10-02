StockNews.com Upgrades Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

