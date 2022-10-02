Stratos (STOS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $21.75 Million

Stratos (STOS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Stratos has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $21.75 million and approximately $305,217.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069546 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10631956 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ launch date was June 9th, 2021. Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Stratos is www.thestratos.org. The Reddit community for Stratos is https://reddit.com/r/stratoscommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The name Stratos comes from the word ‘stratosphere’. Stratos is the infrastructure for decentralized services, and if we can compare the earth to the blockchain ecosystem, then Stratos is the stratosphere surrounding the blockchain atmosphere, providing the blockchain applications with decentralized storage, decentralized database, and decentralized computing services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratos using one of the exchanges listed above.

