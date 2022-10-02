Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,102 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after buying an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after buying an additional 1,275,378 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after buying an additional 1,192,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,115,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,677,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,072. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

