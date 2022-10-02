Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 231.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at about $180,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 852,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,399. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. ProShares Short High Yield has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.11.

