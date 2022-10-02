Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,158.3% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,698,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,015,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.59.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

