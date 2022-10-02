Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 32,408 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,408 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $821,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 350,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,892. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

