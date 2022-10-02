Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 551 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $149.32. The stock had a trading volume of 905,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

