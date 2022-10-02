Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Update

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Studio City International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International comprises approximately 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Stock Performance

NYSE:MSC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. 6,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,574. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. Studio City International has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.11.

About Studio City International

Studio City International ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($1.89) million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 286.51%.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

