Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $328,417.39 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Substratum has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $328,417.39 and approximately $55.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,160.56 or 0.99994776 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00064299 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00064281 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00081850 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

