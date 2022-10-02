Successful Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.