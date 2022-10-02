Successful Portfolios LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after buying an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,499,000 after buying an additional 339,341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $66.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.