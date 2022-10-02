Successful Portfolios LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $267.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $267.10 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

