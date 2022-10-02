Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 234 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $108.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.64. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.15 and a twelve month high of $152.65.

